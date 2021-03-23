UW providing in-home vaccinations to homebound individuals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Getting the COVID-19 vaccine from the safety and comfort of home is now possible for hundreds of vulnerable Wisconsinites.

Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services recently approved UW Health Care Direct to vaccinate homebound individuals. Most of these individuals cannot leave their home because of medical or physical risk.

“A lot of these patients needs at least two individuals to help them get out of their home and so we really wanted to take the opportunity to get the vaccine and try and get it out to these patients that were most vulnerable,” said Julie Slattery, UW Health Care Direct’s Chief Clinical Officer.

UW has already vaccinated 180 homebound individuals in the last two weeks and expects to help hundreds more get their shots.

“They don’t have to worry about trying to get out of the house, trying to find a family member that can somehow maybe get them to where they need to be and quiet honestly, they’re scared, because many of these people have not left their home for almost over a year,” told Slattery.

Priscilla LaBrosse is a homebound patient who recently got her vaccine administered in-home. She said for her the process felt “a lot safer and it’s a lot more comfortable.”

Dennis LaBrosse also received his vaccine from the comfort of his living room armchair. He and Priscilla have been in quarantine for months, for fear of catching or spreading COVID-19.

Dennis said, “this is a good thing when you’re isolated like this,” and that he felt, “at ease and comfortable” during his in-home vaccination.

Doses for at-home vaccinations are allocated separately and specifically for this program. Right now, Slattery said they are receiving around 60 doses a week.

They rely heavily on a schedule for this system since the doses are drawn from vials into syringes prior transport at a sterile compounding pharmacy.

“It’s drawn up at a specific time. We have the schedule pretty much already set out for those of us that are headed out onto the road and then just timing with travel and so-on on the road. We’ve been getting the Pfizer, so we only have 6 hours after we enter that vial to use all of the doses in that vial,” explained Slattery.

If you or someone you know needs an in-home vaccination, Slattery recommends you contact your primary care physician or whomever provides your at-home care to see if you qualify.

