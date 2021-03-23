UW Varsity Band to hold first outdoor practice since start of COVID-19 lockdown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison’s Varsity Band is holding their first outdoor practice Wednesday since the COVID-19 lockdown.

Since the university has updated its events policy to allow a larger number of people, a UW spokesperson stated the UW Varsity Band is clear to reinstate its weekly outdoor large, group practices.

In order to keep up with COVID-19 health precautions, band members and staff will take part in regular COVID-19 testing. The band will also be split into two smaller groups to practice, physically distance, wear masks and put bell covers on their instruments.

Corey Pompey, director of athletic bands, will lead the practice. The university reflected on how just a few months after Pompey led the band at the 2020 Rose Bowl, the pandemic brought band practices to a complete stop.

The band will not be able to hold a Spring Concert this year, but UW added a resumption of practices is one step closer to a return to venues like Camp Randall or Union South. However, they did not specify if the marching band would be back for UW Football games at Camp Randall next season.

The UW-Madison Marching Band had announced in September of 2020 that they would not be playing at Camp Randall Stadium after a decision by the The Big Ten Conference not to have bands in stadiums.

