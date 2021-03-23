Advertisement

Wisconsin Assembly passes election investigation resolution

FILE - Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a...
FILE - Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Assembly has passed a resolution that will authorize an investigation into the 2020 presidential election that President Joe Biden narrowly won in the state.

Democrats opposed the resolution.

Voting to authorize an investigation comes after Republicans last month ordered an audit of the election results.

Biden defeated Donald Trump by fewer than 21,000 votes in Wisconsin.

That outcome was upheld by a partial recount, and several lawsuits challenging the election failed.

The Assembly passed the resolution on a party line vote, with all Republicans in support and Democrats against.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Doyle
Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of potential witnesses to a homicide at...
Investigators identify two of three potential witnesses in Devil’s Lake killing
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker

Latest News

Dentists are preparing to get COVID certified after Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill that allows...
Wisconsin dentists prepare to give COVID vaccine
Dentists allowed to give COVID-19 vaccine
Dentists allowed to give COVID-19 vaccine
Wisconsin tribal vaccination rates
Wisconsin tribal vaccination rates
The Ho Chunk tribe runs a vaccine clinic at the House of Wellness in Baraboo for DHS-eligible...
Tribal nations vaccinate own members, expand to non-Native communities
One City Elementary School students watch historic inauguration
American Girl founder donates $14 million to One City Schools