Wisconsin GOP leader: Little can be done to stop shootings

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican leader of the Wisconsin Assembly says he has “no idea” whether more background checks for gun purchases would make people safer and there was little the state could do to stop mass shootings.

The comments Tuesday from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos came the day after a gunman killed 10 people at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

Vos says, “If someone chooses to break the law, there is very little that we can do besides arrest them after they’ve committed the act.”

Wisconsin Democrats have long pushed for expanding background checks and other measures designed to reduce gun violence, but Republicans have blocked them.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.