Advertisement

Wisconsin Republicans want control over federal virus money

Wisconsin Capitol
Wisconsin Capitol(NBC15)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The fight over control of Wisconsin’s share of the $1.9 trillion federal coronavirus stimulus package ramps up Tuesday in the state Legislature, with Republicans voting on a bill to take away Democratic Gov. Tony Evers ability to decide how to spend the estimated $5.7 billion coming for state and local governments.

The GOP-controlled Legislature was also slated to give final approval to measures that would prohibit employers and the government from requiring people to be vaccinated for COVID-19 and not allow churches to be shut down due to the pandemic.

Evers is expected to veto all of the measures.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Doyle
Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort
The Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office released this photo of potential witnesses to a homicide at...
Investigators identify two of three potential witnesses in Devil’s Lake killing
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

Pharmacists say the federal program offers a more consistent and larger supply of COVID-19...
‘A game changer’: More Wisconsin pharmacies added to Federal Retail Partnership Program
MPD are investigating a weapon violation in downtown Madison.
One person in custody, one person with gunshot wound in downtown Madison
Brittney Ermon gives an update on the downtown Madison shooter situation.
Downtown shooting situation
Vaccine rollout at pharmacies
Pharmacy rollout