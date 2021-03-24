Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Men’s Basketball Forward Micah Potter announced on social media Wednesday that he would be leaving the Badgers.

Potter thanked the University of Wisconsin- Madison and Badger Nation in a post on Twitter, saying the memories he made as a Badger would last a lifetime.

Thank you Badger Nation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SeR9hcv4BW — Micah Potter (@BigJam_23) March 24, 2021

“I wish we could have experienced this last year together as we all desperately missed you at the Kohl Center, but the excitement we got to experience with you in 2020 winning the B1G title made it worth all the while,” Potter said.

Potter did not say what his next move was, but did say it was time to move on for now.

“You’ll always be in my heart, and Madison will always be a place I can call home, but for now it is time to move on and see what God has in store for me at the next level.”

Potter transferred to Wisconsin from Ohio State. The Badgers note that Potter has appeared in 80 career games, which includes 20 starts.

