Big Ten to let local governments set attendance rules

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Big Ten Conference will begin letting local health departments determine attendance policies for its games, including spring football activities.

The conference made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the new rules, which will rely on local health guidelines and restrictions, will go into effect immediately.

The decision comes following the March 4 policy change by the Big Ten earlier this month, which allowed a limited number of fans to attend men’s and women’s conference championships.

The Big Ten explained the change was based on a joint decision by the Big Ten Conference Directors of Athletics and the Council of Presidents and Chancellors, who also relied on recommendations from university medical experts.

Physical distancing and mask rules still apply as do other extra safety and hygiene requirements.

In Dane Co., Public Health Madison & Dane County’s emergency order does not apply to on-campus activities which are state land. However, its restrictions pertaining to sports placed attendance caps at 150 or fewer for indoor events where food and drink were served and 350 people at ones where they were not, not including employees. Outdoor events were limited to 500 people, regardless of whether food and drink were served.

NBC15 News has reached out to the Dept. of Health Services to learn how it may respond to the Big Ten’s decision and will update this story if more information becomes available.

clarification: PHMDC confirmed its restrictions do not apply to on campus activities including games there. NBC15 News has reached out to the Dept. of Health Services to see if it plans any changes.

