Break in the rain Wednesday night; More wet weather the rest of the week

By James Parish
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The good news is we are finally going to get a break from the rain late this afternoon through tonight. The bad news the break is not going to last long. There will be the potential for more rain Thursday afternoon through Friday morning and on Saturday. Right now, it looks like the sun will come out on Sunday and Monday.

The scattered rain showers will become more isolated through Wednesday afternoon. Any chance of rain should be gone by Wednesday evening. Temperatures will only warm a few degrees this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than average. Wednesday afternoon will also be windy. Expect a southwest wind becoming westerly at 10-20 mph. Wind gusts could be over 30 mph.

Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy and dry. Low temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be range from the lower 30s north Madison towards central Wisconsin to the upper 30s right along the WI-IL Stateline.

Thursday will start out mostly cloudy and dry. A strong storm will pass to our south late Thursday into Thursday night. This system will still get close enough to southcentral Wisconsin to throw scattered rain showers our direction. The southeastern corner of Wisconsin will have the best chance of rain. Places well northwest of Madison towards La Crosse probably won’t see much in the way of rain from this system. There is a chance snow could mix in with the rain Thursday night into Friday. Many of the forecast models don’t show much in the way of snowfall accumulations, but a few models show a higher chance of snow and snowfall accumulations. There is still a lot of uncertainty when it comes to this part of the forecast. Right now, potential for accumulating snow is low, but it is not zero. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 40s, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Any chance of a rain/snow mix will quickly end Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will be near or just above 50 degrees.

Another round of wet weather will likely impact the area on Saturday. Right now, Sunday is looking like the better half of the weekend to get outside. High temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will be near 50 degrees.

