Dane Co. COVID-19 hospitalizations hit lowest point since tracking began

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of COVID-19 patients in Dane Co. hospitals currently sits the lowest point since Public Health Madison and Dane Co. started tracking the metric toward the beginning of the pandemic.

According to Tuesday’s numbers, nine people who had contracted coronavirus were sent home in the previous 24 hours, leaving just a dozen people still hospitalized. Only three people remain in intensive care, a figure not seen since May.

“Today, we reached the lowest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the history of the pandemic,” the agency posted onto its Facebook page.

PHMDC went on to highlight where the county stood on the 23rd day of December and January, when 148 people and 77 people were hospitalized, respectively.

According to COVID-19 dashboard, the county peaked in late November and early December when the seven-day rolling-average topped out at 168 people admitted. Around that time an average of 47 people were receiving intensive care.

So far in March, seven people have died from symptoms linked to COVID-19, down from seven confirmed deaths and two probable deaths the previous month. Both months, though are down significantly from the prior months.

Month Confirmed Deaths Probable Deaths March 2021 7 0 Feb. 2021 12 2 Jan. 2020 48 1 Dec. 2020 91 11 Nov. 2020 69 6

