Dane Co. COVID-19 hospitalizations hit lowest point since tracking began

12 people are currently hospitalized because of COVID-19
(Meghan Festa/Fairbanks Memorial Hospital)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of COVID-19 patients in Dane Co. hospitals currently sits the lowest point since Public Health Madison and Dane Co. started tracking the metric toward the beginning of the pandemic.

According to Tuesday’s numbers, nine people who had contracted coronavirus were sent home in the previous 24 hours, leaving just a dozen people still hospitalized. Only three people remain in intensive care, a figure not seen since May.

“Today, we reached the lowest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the history of the pandemic,” the agency posted onto its Facebook page.

We have reached the lowest levels of hospitalized people with COVID-19 EVER. 🎉 As of 5 pm yesterday, only 12 people with...

Posted by Public Health Madison & Dane County on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

PHMDC went on to highlight where the county stood on the 23rd day of December and January, when 148 people and 77 people were hospitalized, respectively.

According to COVID-19 dashboard, the county peaked in late November and early December when the seven-day rolling-average topped out at 168 people admitted. Around that time an average of 47 people were receiving intensive care.

So far in March, seven people have died from symptoms linked to COVID-19, down from seven confirmed deaths and two probable deaths the previous month. Both months, though are down significantly from the prior months.

MonthConfirmed DeathsProbable Deaths
March 202170
Feb. 2021122
Jan. 2020481
Dec. 20209111
Nov. 2020696

