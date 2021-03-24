Advertisement

Ex-US vaccine chief fired over sexual harassment allegations

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief science adviser to...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief science adviser to Operation Warp Speed, the U.S. effort to rapidly develop COVID-19 vaccines, speaks during a news conference in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – The former chief science adviser for the U.S. effort to rapidly develop COVID-19 vaccines has been fired from the board of directors of a medical research company over sexual harassment allegations, drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said Wednesday.

The company said it is firing Moncef Slaoui from his position as board chair at Galvani Bioelectronics, effective immediately, after its investigation substantiated a complaint about his conduct toward an employee “several years ago” when Slaoui worked for the drugmaker.

GlaxoSmithKline is a majority shareholder of Galvani Bioelectronics.

Slaoui served as chief science adviser to Operation Warp Speed, which was launched under the Trump administration to develop vaccines and treatments for COVID-19.

Slaoui could not be reached Wednesday for comment. Emails to the recently launched Centessa Pharmaceuticals, where Slaoui is listed as chief scientific officer, and Medicxi, where he is listed as a partner, were not immediately returned.

GlaxoSmithKline said its investigation began after it received a letter in February outlining the allegations of “sexual harassment and inappropriate conduct.” It said that Slaoui’s conduct was “unacceptable” and an “abuse of his leadership position.” It did not provide further details.

Slaoui spent nearly 30 years at GlaxoSmithKline, holding roles including chair of pharmaceutical research and development, chair of global research and development and board member, according to Centessa’s website.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Doyle
Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker
Police are looking for 23-year-old Ronald E. Stephens
MPD searching for man considered “dangerous” after shooting at Madison homeless shelter

Latest News

Boulder mourns and calls for action
Boulder mourns and calls for action
The 78-year-old artist released a statement on social media saying the singer is receiving...
B.J. Thomas diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
A look at the car caravan filling westbound lanes on the Beltline during rush hour, on June 3,...
WiDOT warns of Beltline ramp closures on Fish Hatchery Rd., Todd Drive
Brewers logo
Milwaukee Brewers won’t take your cash during games
Health officials offer tips to avoid confusing allergies and COVID-19