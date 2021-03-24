Health officials offer tips to avoid confusing allergies and COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Warmer weather and spring showers mean allergy season is just about upon us. For allergy suffers, that means common symptoms they have experience for years are coming back.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic still spreading in the community, Public Health Madison & Dane Co. is warning that a headache, runny nose, sore throat, and other symptoms may be a sign of something worse.

On Wednesday, the agency shared a Venn Diagram it credited to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that breaks down which allergy symptoms may also be symptoms of COVID-19. It also shows which symptoms aren’t.

With spring allergies becoming an issue, it may be hard to know if your symptoms are from the changing of seasons or... Posted by Public Health Madison & Dane County on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

“Don’t assume it’s just allergies. Getting tested is recommended if you’re experiencing COVID symptoms,” the agency wrote.

For anyone experiencing the crossover symptoms, or the ones listed solely in the COVID-19 symptoms half are encouraged to get tested. They can find a testing location here.

Symptoms more common of COVID-19 Symptoms common of both Symptoms more common of seasonal allergies Fever and chills Cough Itchy or watery eyes Muscle and body aches Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing Sneezing New loss of taste of smell Fatigue Nausea or vomiting Headache Diarrhea Sore throat Congestion or runny nose

