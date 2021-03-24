Advertisement

Madison-area restaurant workers to receive COVID-19 vaccine at clinic

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:53 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health is partnering with a Madison restaurant in order to get area restaurant workers vaccinated.

Approximately 200 restaurant workers who are members of the Madison Area Chef’s Network and Culinary Ladies Collective will receive their COVID-19 vaccine at Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, the health system explained.

“We know our local restaurants and their teams are vital to the health and stability of our local economy,” said Mo Kharbat, SSM Health Wisconsin Regional VP of Pharmacy. “We are happy to provide them with this on-site vaccination clinic so that many area restaurants workers can continue to safely support their families and our communities.”

The vaccine clinic will be held from 8 a.m to noon Thursday at the restaurant on 10 North Livingston in Madison. All workers will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose.

CEO and Chef at Salvatore’s, Patrick DePula, said they were excited to provide their workers with the option to receive their vaccine.

“Some of our workers are unable to get to established vaccination clinics due to timing, transportation, or other issues,” DePula said. “We are so grateful to SSM Health for agreeing to provide vaccinations on site so we can begin to get back to business as usual.”

SSM Health teams will operate the clinic, but the system said local volunteer nurses will be administering the shot.

Restaurant workers are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine under eligibility group 1B, as outlined by the Department of Health Services.

