Marshfield Police ask for help locating missing woman

Xiomara Santiago, 40
Xiomara Santiago, 40(Marshfield Police Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 40-year-old Marshfield woman who has not been seen or heard from, has prompted police to turn to the public for tips. Police said Xiomara Santiago has not been home in more than two weeks. Friends and family are concerned.

Santiago does have ties to Milwaukee. If you have any information about her whereabouts, call Marshfield Police Department at 715-387-4394.

