More Rain Chances in the Coming Days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A strong area of low pressure is located just to the west of here early today. This low will move northeastward into the Great Lakes region and eventually Canada over the next 24 hours. Most of the rain associated with this system has already moved through and is pushing through northern Wisconsin.

A brief shot of rain will become likely during the afternoon. Under a tenth of an inch of additional rain is expected today. Wind will however kick in a bit and gusts of up to 30 mph will be seen.

Rain will be likely this afternoon and again on Saturday. Plenty of sunshine is on the way early next week. (wmtv weather)

Another wave of low pressure will move in from the south tomorrow. This low will pass to the south and east of here through the Ohio Valley. Any precipitation Thursday afternoon and evening will be very light and spotty. Behind this low, high pressure will take over for Friday. Sunshine and mild temperatures will accompany the ridge.

For the upcoming weekend, we are back into the likelihood of rain Saturday. A third area of low pressure will move in from the west and bring morning and afternoon showers for the first day of the weekend. We could even see a little snow mix in early Saturday.

High pressure will finally take over for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and bring back some sunshine and mild temperatures.

