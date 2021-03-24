Advertisement

State transportation officials warn of speed reductions on I-39/90 work zones

Construction on the US 12/18 will begin in March.
Construction on the US 12/18 will begin in March.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Motorists will need to slow down within the work zones of the I-39/90 project, as the speed limit is reduced while the I-39/90 Expansion Project continues.

WisDOT reminded motorists of the 60 mph speed limit Wednesday, saying it applies to US 12/18 (Beltline) (Exit 142 A-B) in Madison, WIS 26/Milton Avenue (Exit 171A) and US 14/Humes Road (Exit 171B) in Janesville and I-43/WIS 81 Interchange (Exit 185) in Beloit.

State Patrol will be increasing its patrols and use aerial surveillance equipment in order to enforce speed limits and other traffic laws.

WisDOT warned motorists who choose to speed that citations are double in work zones, ranging up to $600. Those who are repeat violators or accused of being intoxicated or impaired can face fines up to $1,200. Drivers may also be fined up to $700 and be given a three-and-a-half year prison sentence if their action injure a worker, as well as cited for a $40 fine on first offense and $100 for later offenses if drivers are caught talking on hand-held devices.

The department urged drivers to eliminate distraction while driving, be patients and plan ahead in order to get to their destination.

