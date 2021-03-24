Sun Prairie police has no record of alleged Walmart attack; looking for victim

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Dept. cannot find any police reports that correspond with a widely circulated Twitter thread that claims to show a woman whom the post’s author say was attacked at the city’s Walmart.

In the thread, the author claims the woman in the picture is his mother, who was identified as Hyo-Sonn Feng, and alleges she was robbed and beaten Sunday night at the Walmart, on McCoy Rd., and then followed back to her home.

The tweets offer a description of the reported attacker, including the allegation his SUV had “Make America Great Again” stickers. They also claim she needed stitches on her head.

The author claimed police and the Sheriff’s Office have been notified – a claim police say they cannot received.

In a statement Wednesday evening addressing the Twitter thread, which has been retweeted more than 2,000 times, the police department stated it has not received any report from anyone who was directly involved in the alleged attack.

The department’s statement goes on to say officers checked with other area law enforcement agencies to see if they had been contacted and none of them had.

Investigators have tried to contact the author, but so far have not received a response. They are still trying to contact the victim or poster and ask anyone with information about the incident to call the Sun Prairie Police Dept. non-emergency line at 608-837-7336 or to leave an anonymous time at 608-837-6300.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.