WATCH: Texas deputy nearly struck by oncoming 18-wheeler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WHARTON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Wharton County Sheriff’s Office posted a video Tuesday night featuring a close call for one of its deputies.

The dashcam video seen on Facebook shows a deputy stopped for a wreck. An 18-wheeler speeds into the shot and hits the car, with the deputy jumping out of the way.

The incident happened on U.S. 59 in Wharton County.

“Yet another reason to slow down when you see emergency lights. Very close call this morning for Corporal Fiala and the driver of this vehicle,” said the department in its post.

