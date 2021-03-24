Advertisement

WiDOT warns of Beltline ramp closures on Fish Hatchery Rd., Todd Drive

A look at the car caravan filling westbound lanes on the Beltline during rush hour, on June 3,...
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers needing to heading south off the Beltline onto Fish Hatchery Rd. will have to find an alternate route for the next few weeks.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation is warning that the exit from eastbound lanes of the Beltline onto Fish Hatchery Road, heading south will be closed starting Monday and will remain shut down for three weeks, until April 29.

The ramp from Todd Drive onto eastbound lanes of the Beltline will also be closed during the same period.

It’s all part of the agency’s effort to construct a flex lane stretching from Whitney Way to the I-39/90 interchange. The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year with the new lane opening late this year or next year.

More information about the Flex Lane is available here.

