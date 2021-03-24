Advertisement

Wis. to receive over $3.7 million in alleged deceptive medical device marketing settlement

Attorney General Josh Kaul was in Eau Claire Tuesday, talking about a lawsuit alleging one...
Attorney General Josh Kaul was in Eau Claire Tuesday, talking about a lawsuit alleging one company worsened the opioid epidemic.(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A company will pay Wisconsin over $3.7 million to settle allegations that it deceptively marketed surgical mesh to women that could result in serious health complications, Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Tuesday.

Boston Scientific Company will be required to pay $188.6 million to 47 states and the District of Columbia, as Kaul explained the company allegedly misrepresented the safety of transvaginal surgical mesh devices to patient by not disclosing the full range of complications it could cause.

“Patients and doctors need to be able to put their trust in medical device manufacturers,” Kaul said. “Those companies must disclose the potential complications from the products they sell.”

Some of the complication from the mesh could be irreversible, such as chronic pain.

Kaul stated the surgical mesh is implanted in a woman’s pelvic floor to treat common health conditions, such as stress urinary incontinence and pelvic organ prolapse. These conditions can be brought on by a weakening in pelvic floor muscles caused by childbirth, age or other factors.

Kaul added that surgical mesh is not proven to be any more effective than traditional tissue repair, but thousands of women alleged having serious complications as a result of implanting these devices.

