Wisconsin court tosses AG’s lame-duck lawsuit

AG Kaul releases recommendations on mental health funding
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has refused to consider Attorney General Josh Kaul’s lawsuit challenging parts of a law limiting his powers that Republican lawmakers passed during a lame-duck session two years ago.

The lawsuit targets parts of the law requiring the state Department of Justice to get approval from the Legislature’s budget committee before settling certain lawsuits.

The high court upheld the law in a separate lawsuit in July but left the door open to future legal challenges.

Kaul filed his challenge in November directly with the Supreme Court. The justices on Wednesday issued an order denying his request for them to hear the case.

The order offered no explanation. Conservative justices hold a 4-3 majority on the court.

