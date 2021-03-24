Wisconsin’s Lakefront Brewer introduces its summer 2021 ale

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With the temperatures slowly rising, a Wisconsin brewery wants to give you a taste of summer right now.

On Wednesday, Lakefront Brewery rolled out its new summertime ale, “Raspberry Nimbus,” which the company describes as infused with “jammy raspberries and a squeeze of lime.”

“Each summer, we do our best to provide a refreshing, light, flavorful beer,” Brand Manager Michael Stodola said. “This summer, our brewers have nailed it.”

Lakefront’s latest flavor was named for the raspberry purée (obviously) and the clouds that can bring rain as they move in, it explained.

The company put its alcohol content at 4.8 percent, adding that it will be available where its products are sold.

