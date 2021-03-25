Active Stretch Ahead

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Calm weather returns for the overnight hours as one storm system departs. As skies try to clear, cooler temperatures will settle in with overnight lows into the middle and upper 30s. Can’t even rule out a few rays of sunshine early Thursday. It won’t last long as our next storm system approaches by Thursday afternoon.

This second storm system will bring isolated showers into the evening hours. As temperatures cool, a rain snow mix is possible Thursday night into Friday. It’s out of here after that and late Friday is looking good with a little bit of sunshine. Soak it up because a third storm system moves in Saturday.

Showers become likely Saturday and continue into Saturday night.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.