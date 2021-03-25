Advertisement

An Active Weather Pattern for the Next Few Days

Nicer weather conditions will return by Sunday.
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One area of low pressure is exiting to the northeast of here early today. This low brought rain and wind to the region yesterday. We will see quiet, but cloudy weather for today with near average high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Another wave of low pressure will move in from the south tonight. This low will pass to the south and east of here through the Ohio Valley. The latest model runs are moving the low a little farther to the west. Thus, our chances of rain have increased for tonight. There is also a slight chance of an early morning snow shower on Friday. Behind this low, high pressure will build in. Sunshine and mild temperatures will accompany the ridge for most of Friday.

The active weather pattern continues across the region. We have high probabilities of precipitation tonight and again Saturday.

For the upcoming weekend, we are back into the likelihood of rain Saturday. A third area of low pressure will move in from the west and bring morning and afternoon showers for the first day of the weekend. Rain totals are expected to be in the quarter to half inch range between now and Saturday with the bulk of the rain coming Saturday.

High pressure will finally take over for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and bring back some sunshine and mild temperatures.

