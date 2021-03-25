Advertisement

‘Arrested Development,’ ‘Archer’ actor Jessica Walter dies at 80

FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Jessica Walter attends the LA Premiere of "Arrested Development" Season Five in Los Angeles.
FILE - In this May 17, 2018 file photo, Jessica Walter attends the LA Premiere of "Arrested Development" Season Five in Los Angeles. Walter, who played a scheming matriarch in television series, has died.(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jessica Walter, who played a scheming matriach in TV’s “Arrested Development,” has died. She was 80.

Walter’s death was confirmed Thursday by her daughter, Brooke Bowman.

The actor’s best-known film roles included playing the stalker in Clint Eastwood’s 1971 thriller, “Play Misty for Me.” She was also known for her role as Malory Archer in the long-running FX animated sitcom, ‘Archer.’

Walter’s daughter says the actor will be remembered for her work and for her wit, class and love of life. Walter’s feature debut was in the 1964 film “Lilith,” with Warren Beatty, Jean Seberg and Gene Hackman, who was also on his first film.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

