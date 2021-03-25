Advertisement

Beloit PD investigate call of shots fired

(WIFR)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Department is investigating a call of shots fired Wednesday night.

Rock County Communications confirmed the the call, saying it came in around 8:50 p.m. on the 1100 block of Grand Avenue in Beloit.

Beloit PD officers are currently working the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are available.

