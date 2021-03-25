Advertisement

All lanes clear on Beltline at Fish Hatchery Road after crash

Crash on the Beltline at Fish Hatchery Road
Crash on the Beltline at Fish Hatchery Road(WisDOT camera)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All westbound lanes on the Beltline in Madison are clear Thursday afternoon at Fish Hatchery Road after a crash.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation sent out an alert at 4 p.m., saying traffic was being diverted from the on-ramp from Fish Hatchery Road to the median shoulder.

The department expected the delays to last about one hour, but the roads were clear by 4:30 p.m..

Dane County Communication did not have any information yet about how many cars were involved or if there were any injuries.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Doyle
Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker

Latest News

MPD arrested five people after an allegedly stolen car crashed by Pheasant Ridge.
MPD arrest group after allegedly stealing car, fleeing from police
Capt. Julia Fensterwald (right) pictured swearing into Army
Verona Area High School graduate one of the first members of Space Force
Verona native one of the first to join Space Force
Verona native one of the first to join Space Force
The City of La Crosse in partnership with The OS Group have tested 123 wells in the targeted...
Pollution concerns lead to bottled water for French Island
Volunteers at The River Food Pantry prepare to serve clients.
The River Food Pantry receives largest gift since its start