All lanes clear on Beltline at Fish Hatchery Road after crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All westbound lanes on the Beltline in Madison are clear Thursday afternoon at Fish Hatchery Road after a crash.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation sent out an alert at 4 p.m., saying traffic was being diverted from the on-ramp from Fish Hatchery Road to the median shoulder.

The department expected the delays to last about one hour, but the roads were clear by 4:30 p.m..

Dane County Communication did not have any information yet about how many cars were involved or if there were any injuries.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident.

