Dane Co. pledges $15 million more to help small business

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County leaders are more than doubling their commitment to help small businesses make it through the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, County Executive Joe Parisi announced the county would deposit $15 million more into its Small Business Pandemic Support Grant Program.

“Plugging dollars directly into our small businesses and jumpstarting the local economy are incredibly important as we look to recover from the challenges of the past year,” Parisi said.

Dane Co. has described the initiative as one of the nation’s first small business rescue programs run by a local government. County leaders have managed the program through a partnership with Dane Buy Local.

“The significance of the latest round of grants cannot be overstated; they not only help businesses survive but will potentially be key to the businesses being able to thrive once again,” the agency’s Executive Director Colin Murray said.

The eight-figure infusion of new money is actually greater than all other previous contributions to the program combined.

According to the county, the fund started nearly a year ago with $800,000 in the bank. The next month, county officials were able to target $10 million toward the fund as the result of the $2 trillion CARES act.

With that money distributed before winter even began, Dane Co. contributed $4 million more in January, with the goal of assisting the businesses hardest hit during the pandemic. The organization in charge of awarding the funds, Dane Buy Local, is currently in the process of making those distributions..

Figures provided by the county indicate over 2,800 businesses applied for the funding, requesting an average of $18,000 each.

