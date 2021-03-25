Advertisement

Dane Co. seeks redevelopment proposals for Alliant Energy Center

(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County is asking developers Thursday to send in their proposal for the redevelopment of the Alliant Energy Center campus.

“We know with the right vision, the future of Dane County’s Alliant Energy Center is bright,” County Executive Joe Parisi said. “As we emerge from the challenges of the past year, this project offers opportunity for economic invigoration while bringing new events to Dane County.

Dane County stated their goal is to expand existing structures on the 164-acre campus, as well as enhance experiences for its 100 legacy partners. This includes Bratfest, Dane County Fair and the World Dairy Expo.

County Board Supervisor Sheila Stubbs said in a statement that she was looking forward to the revitalization of the center.

“I’m excited to get to work on a project that will help the Alliant Energy Center recover after some very difficult and challenging times,” Stubbs said.

The county also plan to expand the Exhibition Hall at Alliant in order to provide more opportunities for the center to host large trade shows.

Dane Co. continued, saying over one million people visit Alliant Energy Center’s campus each year, which creates more than $80 million in direct local spending. The Center also provides 1,700 jobs through the activities it holds.

