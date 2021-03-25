Dodging showers into the Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It seems as though spring showers have arrived ahead of schedule! Light showers were struggling to reach the ground in far SW Wisconsin Thursday afternoon. The chance for rain continues through the evening as a low-pressure system passes by to the southeast. A few showers may transition to a light mix far South and East of Madison tonight.

Lows fall into the lower 30′s tonight under a steady easterly wind. A break of sunshine is expected on Friday as one system departs and another moves in. Winds turn out of the northwest and highs reach into the lower 50′s. Another round of showers is likely late Friday night into Saturday. Widespread rain begins before sunrise and continues through much of the day. Most places could receive up to 1/2″ of rain. Some places in SW Wisconsin could see a bit more. Although rain chances are in the forecast, it’s not a complete washout!

After Saturday’s rain, Sunday will feature sunshine and gusty winds. Temperatures will settle in the upper 40′s following a cold front. The week starts off with temperatures in the 60′s on both Monday and Tuesday. A frontal system moves by Tuesday into Wednesday. As of now, rain is the favored form of precipitation, but we’re watching for some snowflakes to mix in.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.