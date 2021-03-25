Advertisement

Dodging showers into the Weekend

A few passing systems spark widespread showers across southern Wisconsin late Thursday and again Saturday.
A few showers are possible (maybe even mix far SE) late Thursday. Another round of showers...
A few showers are possible (maybe even mix far SE) late Thursday. Another round of showers comes in late Friday night/Saturday.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It seems as though spring showers have arrived ahead of schedule! Light showers were struggling to reach the ground in far SW Wisconsin Thursday afternoon. The chance for rain continues through the evening as a low-pressure system passes by to the southeast. A few showers may transition to a light mix far South and East of Madison tonight.

Lows fall into the lower 30′s tonight under a steady easterly wind. A break of sunshine is expected on Friday as one system departs and another moves in. Winds turn out of the northwest and highs reach into the lower 50′s. Another round of showers is likely late Friday night into Saturday. Widespread rain begins before sunrise and continues through much of the day. Most places could receive up to 1/2″ of rain. Some places in SW Wisconsin could see a bit more. Although rain chances are in the forecast, it’s not a complete washout!

After Saturday’s rain, Sunday will feature sunshine and gusty winds. Temperatures will settle in the upper 40′s following a cold front. The week starts off with temperatures in the 60′s on both Monday and Tuesday. A frontal system moves by Tuesday into Wednesday. As of now, rain is the favored form of precipitation, but we’re watching for some snowflakes to mix in.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Doyle
Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker

Latest News

The active weather pattern continues across the region. We have high probabilities of...
An Active Weather Pattern for the Next Few Days
Weekend Forecast
Active Stretch Ahead
A wintry mix of rain and snow will be possible Thursday night into Friday morning
Next Big Weather - Late Thursday - Friday Morning
Break in the rain Wednesday night; More wet weather the rest of the week