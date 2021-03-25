Advertisement

Four candidates make their case for vacant State Senate District 13 seat

The special election will be held on April 6.
Four candidates are running in the state senate district 13 special election.
Four candidates are running in the state senate district 13 special election.(WMTV)
By Gabriella Rusk
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four candidates are running in a special election for former State Senator Scott Fitzgerald’s seat. Fitzgerald resigned after he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives last November.

The 13th Senate District includes Dodge and Jefferson counties, including Watertown, Columbus, Beaver Dam, Oconomowoc, and Lake Mills. It also includes Deforest in Dane County.

NBC15′s Gabriella Rusk connected with each of the candidates to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s vaccination rollout, the biennial budget, and redistricting plans.

John Jagler – Republican

John Jagler is currently serving his fifth term as a state representative for the 37th Assembly District. He’s received an endorsement from Scott Fitzgerald for this seat.

Jagler currently lives in Watertown with his wife Heidi and three children. After working for 20 years in radio, Jagler took a job serving as the Communications Director for then Assembly Speaker Jeff Fitzgerald.

In 2012, Jagler ran and won the election for the 37th Assembly District.

Melissa Winker – Democratic Party

Melissa Winker lives in Oconomowoc with her husband and five children. She’s a graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and worked for 18 years as an educator. Her husband works as a firefighter. She also ran for election in the Assembly District 38.

Ben Schmitz – American Solidarity Party

Ben Schmitz currently lives in the Sun Prairie area and is a member of the Wisconsin National Guard.

He lives in the Sun Prairie area with his wife Kari and their two children. The couple is expecting a third child due in mid-April.

Spencer Zimmerman – Trump Conservative Party

Spencer Zimmerman is an independent candidate running for the Trump Conservative Party.

He currently works as a driver at Presidential Limousine Service located in Cambridge. He’s served on Active Duty in the U.S. Air Force from 2000-2004 and is a graduate of Edgewood College.

Zimmerman has run for over a dozen different seats in Wisconsin at both the city council, county, and state level.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Doyle
Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker

Latest News

MPD arrested five people after an allegedly stolen car crashed by Pheasant Ridge.
MPD arrest group after allegedly stealing car, fleeing from police
Capt. Julia Fensterwald (right) pictured swearing into Army
Verona Area High School graduate one of the first members of Space Force
Verona native one of the first to join Space Force
Verona native one of the first to join Space Force
The City of La Crosse in partnership with The OS Group have tested 123 wells in the targeted...
Pollution concerns lead to bottled water for French Island
Volunteers at The River Food Pantry prepare to serve clients.
The River Food Pantry receives largest gift since its start