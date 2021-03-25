Four candidates make their case for vacant State Senate District 13 seat

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four candidates are running in a special election for former State Senator Scott Fitzgerald’s seat. Fitzgerald resigned after he was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives last November.

The 13th Senate District includes Dodge and Jefferson counties, including Watertown, Columbus, Beaver Dam, Oconomowoc, and Lake Mills. It also includes Deforest in Dane County.

NBC15′s Gabriella Rusk connected with each of the candidates to discuss the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s vaccination rollout, the biennial budget, and redistricting plans.

John Jagler – Republican

John Jagler is currently serving his fifth term as a state representative for the 37th Assembly District. He’s received an endorsement from Scott Fitzgerald for this seat.

Jagler currently lives in Watertown with his wife Heidi and three children. After working for 20 years in radio, Jagler took a job serving as the Communications Director for then Assembly Speaker Jeff Fitzgerald.

In 2012, Jagler ran and won the election for the 37th Assembly District.

Melissa Winker – Democratic Party

Melissa Winker lives in Oconomowoc with her husband and five children. She’s a graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and worked for 18 years as an educator. Her husband works as a firefighter. She also ran for election in the Assembly District 38.

Ben Schmitz – American Solidarity Party

Ben Schmitz currently lives in the Sun Prairie area and is a member of the Wisconsin National Guard.

He lives in the Sun Prairie area with his wife Kari and their two children. The couple is expecting a third child due in mid-April.

Spencer Zimmerman – Trump Conservative Party

Spencer Zimmerman is an independent candidate running for the Trump Conservative Party.

He currently works as a driver at Presidential Limousine Service located in Cambridge. He’s served on Active Duty in the U.S. Air Force from 2000-2004 and is a graduate of Edgewood College.

Zimmerman has run for over a dozen different seats in Wisconsin at both the city council, county, and state level.

