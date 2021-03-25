‘Give Me Doogs or Give Me Death’ beer featured at local brewery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Young Blood Beer Co. in downtown Madison debuted a new beer Wednesday, whose name came about as the owner of the brewery was watching the evening news.

Owner Tom Dufek and his wife are fans of NBC15 and chose “Give Me Doogs or Give Me Death” as the name of their latest beer, in reference to NBC15 meteorologist Brian Doogs.

The owner said the origin of the name came while the two were watching NBC15 and noticed Doogs was off from doing the weather one night. Dufek said his wife shouted, “Give me Doogs or give me death!”

Disclaimer: NBC15′s Brian Doogs is not receiving compensation from this beer, nor was it his idea. The Dufek’s are just big fans of NBC15!

The first "Give me Doogs or give me death!" beer being drafted. (Tom Dufek via Burst)

