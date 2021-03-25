Advertisement

Milwaukee’s airport adds 5 new, non-stop flights to summertime getaway locations

(NBC15)
By Associated Press and Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 10:49 AM CDT
(AP) With confidence rising that the end of the pandemic is growing closer, airlines are starting to revive flights that vanished last year as people cancelled vacations and business trips. United Airlines will add 26 new nonstop routes from Midwest cities to vacation spots like Hilton Head and Portland, Maine.

For passengers departing from Milwaukee’s Mitchell Airport, they can fly non-stop to five more popular summertime vacation destinations, mostly in the southeast. According to the airport, it’s the first time direct flights have been offered to those cities.

DestinationDays with Service
Charleston, South CarolinaSaturday, Sunday
Myrtle Beach, South CarolinaSaturday, Sunday
Pensacola, FloridaSaturday, Sunday
Portland, MaineFriday, Saturday
Savannah, GeorgiaFriday, Saturday

United also said Thursday that it is also restarting more than 20 domestic routes. Scheduled flights to Latin America will exceed levels before the pandemic, compared with the same stretch in 2019.

While that means United will be operating only 52% of its overall schedule compared with May 2019, it’s significantly better than in May 2020, when flights were being operated at levels of about 14% of the same period the year before.

In addition to the new United flights, two other airlines have announced new routes from Mitchell Airport, as well as much more frequent flights to Florida cities.

In June, Spirit Airlines will start spiriting customers to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Orlando. The airline says the Los Angeles route will be the only non-stop one that departs from Milwaukee.

DestinationDays with Service
Las VegasDaily
Los AngelesDaily
OrlandoDaily

Between April 17 and May 8, Southwest will fly passengers straight to Sarasota. It is also converting its Saturday-only route to Fort Lauderdale to daily runs, starting next month. It will also increase the number of flights to Fort Myers, Orlando, Phoenix, and Tampa.

