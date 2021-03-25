MPD arrest group after allegedly stealing car, fleeing from police

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five robbery suspects who allegedly stole a car were taken into custody in Madison after crashing the car.

A car was reported stolen around 2:45 p.m. Thursday from a gas station on 401 North 3rd Street, officers said.

MPD believes the stolen car and the occupants are believed to be involved in two robberies in the parking lot of the Westside Walmart and Hilldale Target, where purses were stolen.

Officers say the stolen car had fled from officers at 5 p.m. and then crashed at Pheasant Ridge, an apartment complex, into barricades and wires. Officers took the five people into custody.

No one was injured as a result of this incident, MPD added.

MPD is still instigating this incident.

