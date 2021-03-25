Advertisement

MPD arrest group after allegedly stealing car, fleeing from police

MPD arrested five people after an allegedly stolen car crashed by Pheasant Ridge.
MPD arrested five people after an allegedly stolen car crashed by Pheasant Ridge.(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Five robbery suspects who allegedly stole a car were taken into custody in Madison after crashing the car.

A car was reported stolen around 2:45 p.m. Thursday from a gas station on 401 North 3rd Street, officers said.

MPD believes the stolen car and the occupants are believed to be involved in two robberies in the parking lot of the Westside Walmart and Hilldale Target, where purses were stolen.

Officers say the stolen car had fled from officers at 5 p.m. and then crashed at Pheasant Ridge, an apartment complex, into barricades and wires. Officers took the five people into custody.

No one was injured as a result of this incident, MPD added.

MPD is still instigating this incident.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Doyle
Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker

Latest News

Capt. Julia Fensterwald (right) pictured swearing into Army
Verona Area High School graduate one of the first members of Space Force
Verona native one of the first to join Space Force
Verona native one of the first to join Space Force
The City of La Crosse in partnership with The OS Group have tested 123 wells in the targeted...
Pollution concerns lead to bottled water for French Island
Volunteers at The River Food Pantry prepare to serve clients.
The River Food Pantry receives largest gift since its start