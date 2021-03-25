MPD takes pledge aimed at recruiting more women into policing

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department has signed a pledge Thursday, vowing to bring more women into its police recruiting classes.

The national 30x30 Pledge initiative’s goal is to reach 30% of women in the police recruiting class by 2030, the department said.

The pledge also ensures that police departments are a true representation of the jurisdiction they serve, Chief Shon Barnes said, as well as ensuring the experience of women in their agencies are improved.

“We are honored to be among the first in the nation to make this critical commitment, and we look forward to working with and learning from agencies across the country who share our priority,” Chief Barnes said.

The activities taken through the pledge will help police departments assess the state of a department with regard to gender equity so that they can develop and implement strategies to eliminate barriers and advance women in policing.

The chief noted that Madison Police Department employs one of the highest percentages of female officers in the nation, currently at 28%. Women make up 12% of the sworn-in officers nationwide and 3% of police leadership.

MPD also cited research that suggests female officers use less force and excessive force, and are named in fewer complaints and lawsuits.

More than 35 law enforcement agencies have taken the pledge created by the 30x30 Initiative, including the New York City Police Department. The 30x30 Initiative is a coalition made up of police leadership, researchers and professional organizations.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.