New grants offer to help Madison non-profits buy electric vehicles

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new grant program in Madison is expected to increase the number of electric vehicles on city streets by offering thousands of dollars to non-profits that plan to purchase one.

The initiative, dubbed EVs for Good, is designed to help mission-based non-profits by reducing the upfront costs of buying an electric vehicle over a gas-powered one, the agency behind it, RENEW Wisconsin, explained.

The agency thanked Carol and Andy Phelps for providing the grant that made the program possible.

Carol explained that they want more people to understand the advantages of electric vehicles, which the Phelps consider important to eliminating carbon from the atmosphere.

“Somehow people think electric cars are for rich people,” said Andy Phelps. “Ordinary people can now get these cars at reasonable prices. EVs really are for everybody.”

RENEW Wisconsin, which advocates for renewable energy across multiple platforms, also noted that the organizations would be able to save money as well due to the lower maintenance costs of electric vehicles.

“We’re hoping to get more EVs on the road and we think that will have a ripple effect once people realize what good cars they are,” said Carol Phelps. “Overall, we think this is a really important part of decarbonizing the world.”

Program director Sam Dunaiski added that it will reduce transportation emissions, which he states account for nearly a quarter of all emissions in Wisconsin.

According to the organization, the EVs for Good grants will offer to pay up to 20 percent of the cost of an electric vehicle, up to $5,000. For larger organizations that need larger vehicles, $10,000 grants will be made available. They will also provide $500 grants for installing charging equipment.

Agencies can start applying for the grants on April 1, and they must have the completed application submitted by Saturday, May 1. More information on the program is available here.

