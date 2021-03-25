One year since Safer at Home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It has been one year since Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order went into effect, limiting residents’ movement outside their homes in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. At the time, only 585 total cases of COVID-19 had been recorded in the state.

“I know the COVID-19 outbreak has been difficult and has disrupted the lives of people across our state,” Gov. Evers had said. “Issuing a Safer at Home order isn’t something I thought we’d have to do and it’s not something I take lightly, but here’s the bottom line: folks need to start taking this seriously.”

The order, which took effect on March 25, 2020, was scheduled to end a month later, but as the pandemic worsened and the order’s original expiration neared, Evers extended it to May 26 and closed schools for the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Following the extension, the Wisconsin state legislature promptly filed legal action against Safer at Home in the state Supreme Court.

“The governor has denied the people a voice through this unprecedented administrative overreach,” Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald said in a statement at the time. “Unfortunately, that leaves the legislature no choice but to ask the Supreme Court to rein in this obvious abuse of power.”

In a 4-3 vote the Wisconsin Supreme Court blocked Evers’ stay-home extension, ruling that the administration overstepped its authority when it extended the mandate for another month without consulting legislators.

The ruling essentially reopened the state, lifting caps on the size of gatherings, allowing people to travel as they pleased and letting shuttered businesses reopen, including bars and restaurants.

A year later and no such order has been in place since, however, many students remain in virtual learning formats and gathering sizes and indoor business capacities are still limited. And while a statewide mask mandate is not currently in place, several counties and cities have forged ahead of the back and forth at the state capitol and enacted their own masking requirements.

Evers did, however, issue Executive Order #94 in November 2020, recommending and encouraging Wisconsinites to stay home.

“If you have to leave your home, limit it to essential needs or errands. Please only leave your home if it’s absolutely necessary like going to the doctor, picking up prescriptions, grabbing groceries, or getting tested,” Evers said.

This, in comparison to the original Safer at Home order that told residents they must stay home or face penalties.

Still, DHS data indicates confirmed cases and deaths per day are on a downward trend, and more than a quarter of Wisconsin residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Wisconsin GOP leaders have even lauded Gov. Evers’ vaccine rollout, encouraging businesses to bring more employees back to work.

Safer at Home marked the beginning of a pandemic with debate on both sides of the aisle.

