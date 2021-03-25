Pollution concerns lead to bottled water for French Island

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says the state will provide free bottled water to about 4,300 residents of French Island in La Crosse County due to concerns about groundwater pollution from PFAS “forever chemicals.”

The chemicals have been linked to causing cancer and a wide array of other illnesses.

Under the advisory issued Thursday, any French Island residents who aren’t already getting bottled water from the city can receive it from the Department of Natural Resources.

The DNR says tests have revealed at least 184 private wells around the airport contain some level of PFAS and of those 61 exceed the state’s PFAS standard.

