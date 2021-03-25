Advertisement

82-year-old Poynette woman found safe

Charlotte Manz
Charlotte Manz(Wisconsin Department of Justice Silver Alert Facebook page)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
POYNETTE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Silver Alert issued Wednesday evening has been canceled after the 82-year-old Poynette woman who was reported missing has since been found safe.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice sent out the alert for Charlotte Manz around 7:50 p.m., after she left her Columbia County home around 11 a.m. and hadn’t been seen since.

Officials said she was found safe around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday.

MPD searching for man considered “dangerous” after shooting at Madison homeless shelter

