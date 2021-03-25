The River Food Pantry receives largest gift since its start

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The River Food Pantry in Madison received a $422,500 donation, which is the largest gift the organization has seen since its birth in 2006.

The pantry said Thursday that the gift from Inland Empire Community Foundation will help increase the amount of fresh, healthy food Dane County residents facing food insecurity are able to access.

That funding will cover the costs of more fresh fruits and vegetables for all of the organization’s programs, which includes its curbside groceries, to-go meals, mobile lunches and grocery delivery system.

Executive Director Rhonda Adams said The River was “incredibly grateful” for the gift.

“When you eat better, you feel better,” Adams said. “We believe this investment in fresh produce will significantly improve our clients’ health and wellbeing.”

The pantry added that clients will be able to choose the produce they want with the pantry’s upcoming online marketplace, which will be up and running later this spring.

