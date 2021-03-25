The travel industry bounces back one year after lockdown in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Exactly one year removed from the start of lockdown in the state of Wisconsin, and the Dane County Regional Airport is buzzing with activity.

Families bustling children members and luggage to retrieve tickets and meander through TSA checkpoints, employees directing traffic, a few people unpacking belongings on the floor to meet a weight limit - the hum of travel is back in the airport, a welcome sound to those working in the travel industry after a brutal year.

Just like everywhere else in the country, activity ground to a halt at MSN. In March, the start of lockdowns and quarantines across the country would eventually lead to over $500 billion in lost travel expenditures for the U.S. economy, according to the U.S. Travel Association.

Now, travel numbers are back on the rise. TSA checkpoint numbers consistently top one million travelers per day across the country since March 11th. A stark contrast to the numbers posted at the end of March in 2020, which dipped to just over 300,000.

As more people feel comfortable enough to travel, staff at the Dane County Regional Airport see an increase in leisure travelers. The typical customer at the airport pre-pandemic is business travelers, a demographic Dane County Reginal is confident will return in the future.

“We have been in communication with local businesses in the area,” said Michael Riechers, the Director of Marketing and Communications. “We are confident that 80% of the business travel we saw before the pandemic will return.”

Riechers also hopes that people will make a habit of coming to the Dane County Regional Airport after the pandemic.

“We think our size has been an advantage for people who have needed to travel,” said Riechers. “We offer people the chance to stay socially distanced when they get on a plane, avoiding some of the crowds you see in cities like Milwaukee or Chicago.”

