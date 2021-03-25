UW Chancellor: Fall semester expected to look more like 2019 than 2020

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin-Madison students should expect to be back in the classroom this fall nearly as much as they were when the academic year began in 2019, according to a new plan outlined by Chancellor Rebecca Blank.

In a blog post Thursday, Blank informed students, faculty, and staff that the university is expecting nearly every class that was held in-person in Fall 2019 to return to in-person instruction in the coming year. While some hybrid and online classes will remain, the chancellor compared them more to similar offerings prior to the pandemic.

“Our students should plan to be in Madison in the fall,” she wrote. “Our dining facilities, academic and research resources will all be open and our residence halls will be fully occupied.”

One of the biggest factors for returning to a sense of normalcy, Blank explained, is students continuing to receive vaccinations. She expressed hope that as many as possible will get vaccinated over the spring and summer. For those who don’t get one before returning, the university will be offering vaccines again in the fall.

Blank gave no indication that they would be required for students. She did, however, note that testing protocols will be in place in the fall, and that those requirements will not apply to those who have been vaccinated. She also noted that some safety measures will continue into the new year, such as limiting group sizes in some cases.

“Of course, things may look slightly different than they did before the pandemic – that’s the new normal,” she added.

As far as gatherings, her note did not give any indication of what will happen with athletics. In light of the Big Ten’s announcement that local officials will be allowed to set the restrictions on events, no word has come as far as how UW events will be handled. Public Health Madison and Dane County’s reach does not extend to the state-owned campus, and the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services demurred when asked about possible restrictions, only pointing to general guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

