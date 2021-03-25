UW Madison commencement times, keynote speakers announced

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Broadway star André De Shields and psychologist John Gottman will address University of Wisconsin- Madison graduates as keynote speakers at the spring commencement ceremonies.

The university had previously announced commencement ceremonies would be May 8 at Camp Randall. UW released Wednesday that undergraduate ceremonies will start at noon, while graduate ceremonies will start at 4 p.m.

UW Madison said both ceremonies will be livestreamed, and De Shields and Gottman will speak virtually to graduates due to pandemic-related travel restrictions.

De Shields will address the undergraduate students at their ceremonies.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank was in full support of De Shields, saying he is “a man of many talents and exactly the right person for this moment.”

De Shields has won multiple awards, including a Tony, a Grammy, an Obie and an Emmy, but also has a bachelor’s in English literature from UW Madison.

De Shields was a member of the Class of 1970 and will officially join the Wisconsin Alumni Association’s Half Century Club this spring.

Gottman, who is also an alumnus of UW Madison, will address the graduate degree candidates at their commencement ceremonies.

UW Madison said the psychologist, whose work is considered “influential” in the topics of marital stability and divorce prediction, will be awarded an honorary doctoral degree during spring commencement. It is the tradition for recipients of honorary doctoral degrees to will speak at the ceremony for graduate students.

Professor Craig Berridge, chair of the UW-Madison Department of Psychology, nominated Gottman for the honor.

“Dr. Gottman’s highly influential scientific work has shaped and, indeed, set the standard for research on the complex nature of relationships and the factors that contribute to relationship success and failure,” said Berridge.

Gottman received a master’s in clinical psychology at UW Madison in 1967 and a doctorate in clinical psychology from UW Madison in 1971.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.