Verona Area High School graduate one of the first members of Space Force

VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - It is ‘to infinity, and beyond’ for one Verona Area High School graduate, as she becomes one of the first members of the United States Space Force.

“It’s exciting to be a part of history,” Capt. Julia Fensterwald said.

Fensterwald’s interest peaked after a Marine Corps Officer visited her high school.

“I told myself ‘next time I see him I’m going to go talk to him,’” Fensterwald said. “And that’s exactly what I did.”

She initially chose the Army and served for eight years at both Fort Myer and Walter Reed Medical Center, with two deployments to Iraq.

Fensterwald was also a member of the Maryland National Guard.

For the last seven years, she has been a Space Officer, spending most of her time at Beale Air Force Base and now Vandenberg Air Force Base, and officially joined the US Space Force in September.

“Everything is changing so fast, and we have threats out there,” Fensterwald said.

Space Force is not NASA. NASA focuses on space exploration and experimentation. Space Force is focused on monitoring the country’s security, by tracking what is launched into space that could be a threat. That includes satellites and missiles.

“We’re keeping an eye on all the objects,” Fensterwald said. “Whether that is controlling satellites, or tracking satellites, who’s launching [or] how many objects are there. We catalogue the objects, give them a name and what they’re supposed to be and pretty much all over the world.”

As Fensterwald continues to monitor the final frontier, she looks back on how far she’s come.

“[Sometimes], life just throws you into a totally new direction that you never knew existed,” Fensterwald said.

Captain Fensterwald already has her next assignment for Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado. She’ll be working a different type of job but maintain her Space Officer title.

Disclaimer: All comments reflect those of Capt. Julia Fensterwald and not the agencies of Vandenberg Air Force Base.

