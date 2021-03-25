Vilas Zoo’s Bucky the Badger’s big birthday blast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Henry Vilas Zoo’s badger Bucky celebrated a big day this week!

Bucky turned five years old, and his keeper Lauren made sure he had a great day.

Birthday decorations brightened up his enclosure, while a giant, chalk “Happy 5th Birthday Bucky” was written in big letters across the floor - so the little scamp wouldn’t forget that he’s another year older.

And, who needs birthday cake when you have bugs?

Instead of the traditional cake, Bucky got some of his favorite treats including bugs, honey water, and a sweet potato!

Bucky turned 5 this week!! Keeper Lauren made sure he got to celebrate with some of his favorite treats including bugs 🐛 honey water 🍯 and sweet potato! 🍠 😋😋😋 Posted by Henry Vilas Zoo on Thursday, March 25, 2021

Here’s to many more, Bucky!

