Advertisement

Wisconsin appeals court: Testimony in trafficking case admissible

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — A state appeals court has ruled a detective’s testimony in a Sheboygan County human trafficking case was admissible, despite the defendant’s argument that she was not an expert on the issue.

Markell Hogan was convicted of human trafficking in 2015 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

At the trial, a Sheboygan police detective who has training in human trafficking investigations, was allowed to testify about trends in such cases.

Hogan appealed his conviction, arguing the officer didn’t have sufficient specialized or scientific credentials to meet the legal requirements to be presented to the jury as an expert.

The appeals court disagreed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Doyle
Missing hiker’s dogs found dead; search switches to search and recovery effort
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker
Police are looking for 23-year-old Ronald E. Stephens
MPD searching for man considered “dangerous” after shooting at Madison homeless shelter

Latest News

Wisconsin man could face nearly 200 charges, including sexual assault
File image
Wisconsin prisoner population dropped in 2020 amid pandemic
The active weather pattern continues across the region. We have high probabilities of...
An Active Weather Pattern for the Next Few Days
Beloit PD investigate call of shots fired