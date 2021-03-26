Advertisement

2 South Central Wis. health centers receive grants to support COVID-19 vaccine efforts

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sixteen Wisconsin health centers, including two in South Central Wisconsin, will receive funding Thursday to support COVID-19 vaccine efforts and services for vulnerable populations.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the funding from the American Rescue Plan Thursday, saying awards can be sued to expand COVID-19 vaccination, testing and treatment.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said the Biden administration is working to get help for those who need it most.

“Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities,” said Becerra.

Community Health Systems in Beloit and Access Community Health Centers in Madison will both receive funding, at over $2.4 million and $5.4 million respectively.

All the health centers will receive $59,126,375 in total.

