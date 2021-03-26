An unlikely pairing: cheese and a COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Wisconsin cheesemakers and food manufacturers are stepping up to vaccinate the community.

Organic Valley helped Monroe Co. health officials run a clinic last weekend, according to a company spokesperson.

The Dept. of Health Services’s map of vaccine providers lists three sites for people to get immunized through Grande Cheese. Two sites, in Rio and Juda, are open to the public.

Meanwhile, Sargento Foods has immunized employees.

CEO Louie Gentine said, “I think it’s doing something good for our community and for our employees because at the end of the day the more people we get vaccinated, the more people can get back to living their normal life.”

Starting next week, Gentine said he will extend the vaccine invite to those outside the company. They must work in food manufacturing and live in or around Sheboygan Co., which is where the company is based.

