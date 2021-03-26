Advertisement

Beloved children’s author Beverly Cleary dies at 104

Buddy Guy, blues musician; Suzanne Farrell, dancer; George W. Bush, US President; Beverly...
Buddy Guy, blues musician; Suzanne Farrell, dancer; George W. Bush, US President; Beverly Cleary, children's book author; Ron Howard, actor and director; and Mac Christensen, president of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir (l-r); pose together after National Medal of the Arts award ceremony, Washington, DC,(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Children’s author Beverly Cleary, the writer behind the popular characters Ramona Quimby and Henry Huggins, has died. She was 104.

Cleary’s publisher HarperCollins announced that the author died Thursday in Northern California, where she had lived since the 1960s. No cause of death was given.

Trained as a librarian, Cleary penned more than 30 books, which sold millions of copies, saying she began writing because children told her there were no stories about kids like them.

Her first novel was 1950′s “Henry Huggins,” based on the children she grew up with in Portland, Oregon.

She received the National Medal of Arts in 2003.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File image
Wisconsin business fret they can’t find enough workers
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Wisconsin's Micah Potter shoots during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Badgers’ Micah Potter announces he’s leaving Wisconsin
Name released of DeForest man killed in farming accident
He is 5’6” tall and weighs 170 lbs. He has brown hair, blue eyes, a white mustache, and a goatee.
Rock Co. officials recover body from Bowers Lake during search for missing hiker

Latest News

Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
Office Depot, Office Max to laminate COVID-19 vaccine cards for free
Beverly Cleary, the celebrated children’s author whose memories of her Oregon childhood were...
Beloved children’s author Beverly Cleary dies at 104
The Republican changes to voting law in Georgia follow record-breaking turnout that led to...
EXPLAINER: What does Georgia’s new GOP election law do?
Wells Fargo donates $20k to Second Harvest Foodbank