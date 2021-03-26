Advertisement

Brewers release pitchers Brad Boxberger, Jordan Zimmermann

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann, bottom right, warms up in the bullpen as socially...
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann, bottom right, warms up in the bullpen as socially distanced fans watch the Brewers' spring baseball game with the Arizona Diamondbacks in Scottsdale, Ariz., Monday, March 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
(AP) - The Milwaukee Brewers have released pitchers Brad Boxberger and Jordan Zimmermann as the team works to narrow down its season-opening roster.

Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns says he hopes to keep both pitchers by signing them to minor league contracts and sending them to the organization’s alternate site in Appleton, Wisconsin.

Both right-handers pitched in the majors with other organizations last season.

