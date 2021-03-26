Advertisement

Dane Co. librarians receive 1st COVID-19 vaccine dose

Over 500 Waunakee district employees received their vaccine Tuesday at a mobile vaccination...
Over 500 Waunakee district employees received their vaccine Tuesday at a mobile vaccination clinic hosted by SSM Health.(WMTV/Jason Rice)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County librarians were able to receive their first COVID-19 vaccine Friday, joining area educators at a mobile vaccine clinic who were receiving their second doses.

About 400 eligible librarians from 13 communities received their first shot at the Waunakee High School clinic, SSM Health announced.

Sun Prairie Public Library employee Erin Williams Hart said libraries have felt strange to work at in-person over the past year, explaining that most patrons are not allowed to browse the shelves.

“It’s going to be wonderful,” Williams Hart said. “We’ve missed the people we’ve gotten to know well. We’ve missed being able to help people in meaningful ways.”

Williams Hart said the library is currently only open four hours per day for those who need to use the computers, copiers and fax machines.

“I just think it’s going to be really wonderful to see some of the people again,” she added.

Educators from Waunakee and Sauk Prairie received their second Moderna dose of the vaccine Friday, as well. SSM Health noted that these teachers were given their first doses at a clinic on March 2.

SSM Health is still working to vaccinate all eligible Wisconsinites, adding that they have administered over 135,000 doses to date.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

